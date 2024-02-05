5 Android Accessories That Will Make Your Next Road Trip Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Traveling with technology isn't always easy. While smart home gadgets have made using tech at home effortless, using devices while traveling can present a practical challenge. Whether you're dealing with a mess of cables, an unreliable power bank, or a faulty connection between your phone and car, getting technology to work on your road trip is often harder than it needs to be.
Thankfully, there are some great accessories for your Android device to take the stress out of your next road trip. With the help of these gadgets, you'll no longer have to rely on your old phone mount that keeps falling. You'll also be able to keep your phone fully charged without carrying around a power bank that weighs as much as a brick.
We've collected the top Android accessories for traveling so you can make your next road trip a breeze. Whether traveling long distances, hiking, or exploring wetlands, these gadgets will ensure you're well-equipped no matter what conditions you face.
Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux
If you're looking for a reliable power bank that isn't half the weight of your backpack, Anker's PowerCore 10000 Redux is a top choice. Weighing a mere 200 grams and sized to fit in the palm of your hand, you can carry around the power bank easily on your travels with minimal fuss.
The PowerCore's 10,000 mAh capacity is enough to give most Android phones just short of two full charges, ideal for long hikes. The power bank also supports Power Delivery charging via its USB-C port, allowing for a quick recharge time of 2.8 hours, so you can resume your travels without waiting around.
If you have other tech gear on your travels, the PowerCore 10000 Redux features a trickle-charging mode for low-power devices such as noise-canceling headphones. The power bank doesn't have the power to charge laptops, but with 25W, the PowerCore does a great job of charging smartphones and tablets of all types. When traveling, you don't need to worry about how much juice the power bank has left. Thanks to the power bank's LED indicators, you can easily track its remaining charge. The power bank also comes with a lanyard and a mesh bag for easier travel.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2
iOttie's Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is one of the best Android phone mounts for your car, offering a smart and secure solution to mount your phone safely when traveling. Designed with the Google Pixel in mind but compatible with all Android phones, the mount can hold devices up to 6.3 inches in screen size. What brings the iOttie Easy One Touch into the top rankings is its wireless charging support, so you can change your Qi-enabled device while your phone is mounted.
The Easy One Touch features a strong suction cup that can easily be applied to your car's dashboard or windshield. Thanks to its locking technology, your phone will remain securely mounted at all times, allowing you to focus on the road. There's also a protective gel included that prevents your car from getting marks from the mount.
Unlike most smartphone mounts with limited viewing angles, the Easy One Touch has a telescopic arm that can pivot on an angle of up to 260 degrees. For larger smartphones, you can use the adjustable foot for a firm hold. iOttie's versatile Easy One Touch Wireless 2 offers a secure way to use and charge your phone safely while driving.
Olixar Car Aux Bluetooth Adapter
If your car lacks Bluetooth support but you want to play music from your device, there is a workaround. Olixar's Car Aux Bluetooth Adapter plugs in seamlessly to your car's 3.5mm audio jack so that you can play your favorite playlists from your old-school speakers.
The affordable audio receiver has a 5-hour battery life, ideal for longer drives. When it's out of power, you can easily recharge the adapter with the included micro USB cable. Olixar's adapter utilizes Bluetooth V5.0 for a strong and reliable connection and is backward compatible with Bluetooth V4.2 and previous versions.
The adapter offers a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, bringing the capabilities of newer cars to older models. Its super slim design makes it perfect to carry about with you on your road trip and is a great option if you're fed up with playing the same CDs on repeat. Combine old and new technologies with this powerful Bluetooth audio receiver.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker (2022)
If, like most people, you struggle to pack light for traveling, it may be difficult to locate your most valuable items in your luggage. Luckily, the Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker (2022) helps to track and trace your most valuable items to save hours of searching.
The Bluetooth tracker has a polished matte black finish and a slimmer design than its predecessor, the Tile Mate 2020. The Tile Mate offers a range of up to 250 feet, far longer than an Apple AirTag can reach, making it a popular choice for Android users. It also holds an IP67 rating for use in all conditions.
If you lose or misplace an important item while traveling, you can trace its most recent location in the Android Tile app. The Tile Mate also works in reverse if you lose your mobile. You can double-tap the tracker's button to activate an alarm on your phone. As a backup option, the Tile Mate also features an imprinted QR code on the back, allowing anyone who finds your lost item to contact you directly. If you're forgetful or want to prevent disaster from striking if you lose an item, the Tile Mate is a must-have for your travels.
MPOW PA084A Waterproof Phone Pouch
If you're looking for a reliable alternative to your smartphone's built-in waterproof features, MPOW's PA084A Waterproof Phone Pouch offers a smart way to keep your phone dry. The pouch is IPX8-certified, which is ideal for the wettest conditions (or accidental submersion).
The waterproof pouch supports screen sizes up to 6.5 inches, making it compatible with all Android devices. The pouch's TPU material also means you can use the touchscreen while your phone is in the bag. With a secure locking mechanism, the PA084A pouch offers the best protection for your device, ideal for swimming, rowing, and other water-based activities you might do on your travels.
Surrounding the pouch is a layer of protective padding, enabling your phone to float on water. The pouch's premium material is scratch-resistant, so you can use it as a screen protector. There's also a lanyard attached to keep your device with you at all times. If you're fed up with searching for the right screen protector for your Android device, try out MPOW's phone pouch for all forms of protection.