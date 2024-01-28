Why Analog Guitar Amplifiers May Soon Be A Thing Of The Past

Guitar amplifiers are a big part of modern music for both professionals and amateurs alike, however these days we have more than manufacturer names and model specs to think about. Or rather, there are other options to consider outside of the ubiquitous analog (physical) amp.

Analog amps are still quite common — extremely unlikely to disappear anytime soon — but a lot of musicians have been turning to amp simulators and guitar plugins. These digital tools can, in many ways, act as a more streamlined stand-in for a more commonplace physical setup, without too much compromise (depending on who you ask and what qualities you're looking for).

Simulators, plugins, and other digital tools have their strengths and weaknesses just like analog amps. And as with most cases of analog versus digital discussion, there are plenty of significant reasons one could argue for one over the other. Or argue against them.