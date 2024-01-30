5 Of The Best Podcasts For Car Enthusiasts
If you're a car enthusiast, there's nothing quite like listening to an auto-themed podcast while commuting to work or doing things around the house. Whether actively listening to it or playing in the background, it's a great way to catch up on the latest auto news, reviews, and more.
What makes podcasts so different from traditional forms of media, like movies and television shows, is that there's a more personal touch to them. For instance, it's not uncommon for podcast hosts to share personal stories, take calls from listeners, and provide helpful advice that a listener can actually benefit from. Additionally, because there are so many podcasts available, you're always going to find something of interest.
If you come across an episode you like but cannot listen to it right away, many podcast platforms also allow you to download it and return to it later. This flexibility makes this type of content a great fit for modern listeners, who can tune into their favorite podcast from anywhere through a podcast app on their phone or PC.
The only downside is that since there are so many car-themed podcasts out there, you're bound to come across a few that might not be your cup of tea. Nevertheless, this list of the five best podcasts for car enthusiasts is a great starting point.
The Smoking Tire
If you're looking for a fun podcast that covers everything from news to interviews with automotive icons and first-hand car-testing experiences, "The Smoking Tire" is a great pick. The podcast, which started in 2009, is hosted by Matt Farah, with Zack Klapman offering insightful quips throughout the length of the podcast. It is produced by Chris Hayes.
The podcast, which has a weekly schedule, typically features different guests from the automotive and entertainment industries, including stand-up comedians, car stunt drivers, engineers, and more. The hosts swap stories with these icons and discuss their unfiltered experiences. The podcast is 90 minutes long, so it's not so short that you'll be left wanting more, but it's also not too long, making you want to switch to something different halfway through.
The podcast is available on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify and is free to listen to. It's rated 4.7 out of five on both platforms, indicating just how popular it is with listeners. The podcast is also available in a video version on YouTube.
The Carmudgeon Show
Hosted by Jason Cammisa and Derek Tam-Scott, "The Carmudgeon Show" is a weekly podcast that started in 2022. Although it's one of the newer podcasts in the auto genre, it's quickly become a fan favorite, as evidenced by its near-perfect rating of 4.9 out of five on multiple podcast platforms.
The podcast is conducted in a conversational style between the two self-proclaimed curmudgeon hosts, who offer up their extensive motoring knowledge with a good dose of comedic relief. The hosts cover a range of topics across episodes, including, but not limited to, new car reviews, opinions on different aspects of the automotive universe, and more. From time to time, the hosts ask listeners to pose their car-related questions, which are then answered by the dynamic duo in their signature humorous and informative style.
While episode lengths vary anywhere between 50 and 90 minutes, the show delivers by making for an enjoyable listening experience. If you'd like to listen to the podcast, you can tune into "The Carmudgeon Show" on Apple and Spotify. A video version of the podcast is available on YouTube.
Everyday Driver Car Debate
Hosts Paul Schmucker and Todd Deeken do what they call a "Car Debate" as part of this podcast. It starts with the hosts picking a specific topic or question posed to them by a listener and answering it based on their extensive expertise in the area. After addressing the main topic, the hosts explore questions posed on social media, which often leads to broader discussions.
While it seems simple enough, this podcast is more than just a question-and-answer session. Instead, it's an engaging conversation that doesn't feel forced in the least. In the process of answering questions, the hosts' differing perspectives sometimes cause disagreements, leading to lively debates between the automotive experts.
While the podcast focuses on answering real-world questions, the hosts also give listeners behind-the-scenes details of the review-style films they're working on and other relevant topics. If you're interested in listening to this podcast, you can tune into the "Everyday Driver Car Debate" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you find the podcast informative and the hosts easy to listen to, it's worth looking at their YouTube channel, which includes content beyond the podcast, such as in-depth car reviews and comparisons.
The MuscleCar Place
"The MuscleCar Place" by Robert Kibbe is the perfect podcast to tune into if you're a fan of classic American muscle cars. Kibbe, who describes himself as a "certified muscle car nut," is the President of The MuscleCar Place, LLC, an Iowa-based car sales service that deals solely in muscle cars.
The podcast, which is available for free, is a testament to his love for muscle cars. Released weekly, Kibbe explores news and trends about muscle cars and drops interviews with industry experts from time to time.
Kibbe started this podcast in 2009. Over the last 15 years of producing the podcast, Kibbe has released almost 300 episodes, giving you a wealth of content to explore. If you enjoy this style of podcasting, you'll be pleased to know that Kibbe has expanded his podcast network and is now involved in producing and hosting a number of other automobile-related shows, including "The Kibbe and Friends Show" and the "Ultimate Street Car Podcast."
You can tune into "The MuscleCar Place" on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and The MuscleCar Place's website, where you'll find links to his other podcasts.
Under The Hood show
A call-in radio show that's also available as a podcast, "Under The Hood show" has been airing since 1990 on over 25 stations across the U.S. The show/podcast features three friends, Shannon, Russ, and Chris Carter — aka the Motor Medics — who give people advice on a wide range of automobile-related topics.
Anyone with a car-related question, whether about the type of car they should buy or about an issue they're facing with a particular model they own, can call in and submit a question.
Thanks to their own experience working in automotive shops and recycling facilities, the Motor Medics are well-equipped to provide practical and well-thought-out advice to their listeners. While the answers are nothing short of knowledgeable, the podcast sometimes takes on a humorous tone, making it easy to listen to.
Whether you have a question you'd like answered or just want to improve your automobile know-how, tuning into this podcast can keep you informed and entertained.
The "Under The Hood show" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify if you'd like to listen to it. You can also check out the team's YouTube channel, where the hosts cover more questions and share their personal experiences as well.