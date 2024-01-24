Is Tesla Building A New Compact Crossover? Here's What We Know About Codename Redwood

Tesla seems to be moving closer to its dream of an affordable electric car. It could start production of this highly-anticipated entry-level ride as early as next year. According to a Reuters report that cites unnamed internal sources, Tesla is reportedly eyeing a 2025 production window for its cheapest-ever electric car.

Now, the carmaker's chief, Elon Musk, has been teasing one such car for a while now, but in true Tesla fashion, the dates have kept shifting further into the future. But it seems that following Cybertruck's market release, Tesla is finally ready to commit with the apt logistics and manufacturing capabilities to go with it.

Manufacturing, especially, is crucial because mass production will be the easiest way to extract a meaningful profit from low-margin vehicles. Tesla is rumored to hawk the car somewhere around $25,000. But that could change, and in a dramatic fashion, if the Cybertruck's steep final price versus its original quote is anything to go by.