This Little-Known Supercar Is Powered By A Nissan GTR Engine
The Praga brand is an obscure name in today's automotive circle, but not for long. The legendary Czech automaker that opened for business in 1907 has announced the series production of its latest creation, the Bohema hypercar. Praga debuted the Bohema prototype in 2022 with class-leading performance numbers, race-inspired styling, and the professional know-how of former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Ben Collins, the former "The Stig" from old seasons of Top Gear.
Designed to be "the ultimate track-focused hypercar," the road-legal Praga Bohema combines good looks with less weight and a potent rear-mounted turbocharged V6 powerplant of Japanese descent. Light on the scale at under 2,200 pounds (982 kg), Praga agreed with Nissan to borrow the iconic GTR's 3.8-liter VR38DETT twin-turbo V6 to deliver a power-to-weight ratio of 1.4 hp/lb, lower than a GT3 race car or Le Mans Hypercar (LMH).
Producing 700 horsepower and 535 lb-ft of torque, the Nissan GTR's handcrafted twin-turbo V6 has found a rightful home in the limited-edition Praga Bohema.
More power than the Nissan GTR
Nissan has consistently updated its GTR supercar-killer to maintain its cult status. The most potent 2024 Nissan GTRE is the range-topping NISMO variant with 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque from its turbocharged V6. Despite its hefty 3,933-pound curb weight, the GTR could sprint from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, a heroic feat and testament to its class-beating powertrain.
But with 700 horsepower, the Praga Bohema has 100 more horses and about 60 more lb-ft of torque, capable of reaching 60 mph from a standstill in under 2.3 seconds, all thanks to an all-carbon chassis, a carbon fiber body, and superior aerodynamics. Praga says the Bohema generates 900 kg of downforce at 250 km/h (or 1,984 lbs at 155 mph) to deliver an unfiltered track-focused driving experience on the road.
Praga will build 89 Bohemas at about $1.4 million each. For the money, it offers a roomy two-seat cabin, air-conditioning, handcrafted leather or Alcantara upholstery, and bespoke switchgear, not to mention the pleasure of owning one of the rarest and most extreme hypercar from a legacy Czech brand.