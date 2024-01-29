This Little-Known Supercar Is Powered By A Nissan GTR Engine

The Praga brand is an obscure name in today's automotive circle, but not for long. The legendary Czech automaker that opened for business in 1907 has announced the series production of its latest creation, the Bohema hypercar. Praga debuted the Bohema prototype in 2022 with class-leading performance numbers, race-inspired styling, and the professional know-how of former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Ben Collins, the former "The Stig" from old seasons of Top Gear.

Designed to be "the ultimate track-focused hypercar," the road-legal Praga Bohema combines good looks with less weight and a potent rear-mounted turbocharged V6 powerplant of Japanese descent. Light on the scale at under 2,200 pounds (982 kg), Praga agreed with Nissan to borrow the iconic GTR's 3.8-liter VR38DETT twin-turbo V6 to deliver a power-to-weight ratio of 1.4 hp/lb, lower than a GT3 race car or Le Mans Hypercar (LMH).

Producing 700 horsepower and 535 lb-ft of torque, the Nissan GTR's handcrafted twin-turbo V6 has found a rightful home in the limited-edition Praga Bohema.