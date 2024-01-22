What To Know About Ford's New Next-Gen Infotainment System

Ford has completely revamped its infotainment system on both Lincoln and Ford models. Starting with the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, which will feature a 48-inch "panoramic" display that stretches most of the width of the interior of the car. That's accompanied by a second touchscreen that actually controls everything. Unlike future products from General Motors, Ford's infotainment system will work with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is a bit of a relief.

In a press release announcing the new system, Ford touted the customizability of the "Ford/Lincoln Digital Experiences". You can place apps wherever you want on either screen for ease of access and you can even set driver profiles. Cars have had driver profiles for features like power seat and climate control configurations, but Ford is bringing that functionality to apps. Whether or not people will actually use that feature or have everything set to default "User 1" settings, hasn't been determined yet.