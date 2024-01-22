What To Know About Ford's New Next-Gen Infotainment System
Ford has completely revamped its infotainment system on both Lincoln and Ford models. Starting with the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, which will feature a 48-inch "panoramic" display that stretches most of the width of the interior of the car. That's accompanied by a second touchscreen that actually controls everything. Unlike future products from General Motors, Ford's infotainment system will work with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is a bit of a relief.
In a press release announcing the new system, Ford touted the customizability of the "Ford/Lincoln Digital Experiences". You can place apps wherever you want on either screen for ease of access and you can even set driver profiles. Cars have had driver profiles for features like power seat and climate control configurations, but Ford is bringing that functionality to apps. Whether or not people will actually use that feature or have everything set to default "User 1" settings, hasn't been determined yet.
Ford tries its hand at software development
Outside of CarPlay or Android Auto, Ford allows drivers to download apps to run natively like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Audible. Additionally, there is a Vivaldi web browser available that drivers can use while parked. Ford notes that Google Chrome is coming soon. You can also control the apps with a Bluetooth keyboard if you so desire. The infotainment system also allows gaming from Google Play. Video conferencing apps are in the pipeline (all while parked of course). 5G technology powers all of your networking needs and the car can act as a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Ford notes that it is "developing more of the software in-house to deliver a higher velocity of updates and improvements." In-house development allows the software to be more specific to each vehicle it's featured on and allows Ford to have much more granular control. It also allows vehicle-centric software to operate separately from entertainment apps. That means you don't have to wait for an update to your vehicle's data recording and telemetric system to get an update for Spotify.