How Scientists Have Surveyed Over 500,000 Sources To Look For Evidence Of Intelligent Life

It might sound like something that's purely science fiction, but it's a legitimate and busy area of scientific research. Astronomers are attempting to find signs that intelligent life might exist out in the universe beyond Earth. The search for extraterrestrial intelligence, or SETI, is a field that has one huge primary challenge, and that's the sheer size of space. Even if there are other civilizations out there, the gulf between galaxies is so large that signals would take millions of years to travel between them.

So to have any hope of finding indications of intelligent life, scientists need to look through an enormous amount of data. Searching as much of the sky as possible, investigating as many cosmic objects as possible, in the hope of finding one that could indicate intelligent life elsewhere.

The typical approach to SETI is to look for what are called technosignatures, which are indications of the use of technology. That includes things like radio waves, which would look different when produced by technological sources as opposed to natural ones. It could involve looking for particular chemicals which are typically pollutants caused by technology such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). And somewhat more outlandish is to look for evidence of advanced technology that humans haven't built yet but have conceived of, such as Dyson spheres which are imagined structures around stars used to harvest energy.

Even with this approach in hand, though, SETI researchers are still facing the numbers problem. They need to comb through huge quantities of data to look for these indicators.