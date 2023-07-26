Crashed Craft And Non-Human Biologics: 3 Of The Sketchiest UFO Hearing Claims

David Grusch made national headlines earlier this year when he claimed that the U.S. is in possession of numerous "non-human" vehicles that have crashed on Earth. He obviously isn't the first to claim that we aren't alone in the universe, as countless individuals have come forward claiming to have seen UFOs (also known as UAPs — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) as far back as 1854. What caught the public's interest in the story is that Grusch is a former U.S. intelligence officer.

Grusch's background as a member of a federal UFO task force and willingness to testify under oath made him seem credible to some, while others understandably took his statements with a grain of salt. Congress became interested in Grusch's stories after he stated that the U.S. government was illegally withholding UFO information from Congress. This prompted an investigation by the U.S. Oversight Committee into the matter via a public hearing with Grusch.

During the conference, the former intelligence officer doubled down on his belief that the government is concealing UFO knowledge from the public. He and a couple of former Navy pilots then proceeded to make several claims that raised some eyebrows.