Crashed Craft And Non-Human Biologics: 3 Of The Sketchiest UFO Hearing Claims
David Grusch made national headlines earlier this year when he claimed that the U.S. is in possession of numerous "non-human" vehicles that have crashed on Earth. He obviously isn't the first to claim that we aren't alone in the universe, as countless individuals have come forward claiming to have seen UFOs (also known as UAPs — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) as far back as 1854. What caught the public's interest in the story is that Grusch is a former U.S. intelligence officer.
Grusch's background as a member of a federal UFO task force and willingness to testify under oath made him seem credible to some, while others understandably took his statements with a grain of salt. Congress became interested in Grusch's stories after he stated that the U.S. government was illegally withholding UFO information from Congress. This prompted an investigation by the U.S. Oversight Committee into the matter via a public hearing with Grusch.
During the conference, the former intelligence officer doubled down on his belief that the government is concealing UFO knowledge from the public. He and a couple of former Navy pilots then proceeded to make several claims that raised some eyebrows.
Non-human biologics were said to be found at crash sites
.@RepNancyMace asks about extraterrestrials: "If you believe we have crashed craft...do we have the bodies of the pilots...?"
David Grusch: "As I've stated...biologics came with some of these recoveries."
Mace: "Were they Human or non-human?"
Grusch: "Non-human." pic.twitter.com/TJVbIRp4jw
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023
The statement that got everyone's attention was when Representative Nancy Mace asked if the government had retrieved bodies from the supposed UFO crashes. Grusch responded that "biologics" were retrieved that were "non-human." This raised more questions than answers, as he doesn't specifically say that the biologics were from the pilot of the unknown craft.
Biologics means a wide range of things, as it could simply be a dead animal coincidently found near the crash site. He then notes that he has not seen any of the biologics allegedly recovered from the site. Instead, he claims his information came from second-hand assessments from people on the supposed program responsible for the recovery.
In the same conversation, when asked if the U.S. government has made contact with intelligent extra-terrestrial beings, Grusch dodged the question by stating that it's "something I can't discuss in a public setting." He didn't explain why he could not comment on it.
Navy pilot claims most UFO sightings go unreported
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC): "What percentage of UAP sightings, in your belief, go unreported by our pilots?"
Former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves: "I would estimate we're somewhere near 5% reporting ... That's just my personal estimate." pic.twitter.com/gq2DffxUi7
— The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2023
Ryan Graves, a Navy pilot attending the hearing as a witness, made another shocking statement. The pilot explained that his squadron encountered flying vehicles that could remain stationary in the air despite high wind speeds. "Sightings of UAPs in our airspace are not rare, but they are grossly under-reported," Graves alleged. He then said that around 95 percent of UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) sightings go unreported. He argued that this is due to fear that reporting on a sighting could negatively affect the pilot on psychological exams.
The committee also questioned Navy pilot David Fravor. He was asked about his now-viral 2004 video of the seemingly unnatural UAP sighting. Fravor affirmed that the video was legitimate and that the craft "appeared to respond in a way that we [pilots] didn't recognize." Although Fravor, like anyone who has seen the video, can't prove it is an extra-terrestrial sitting. It could very well be a government-contracted vehicle or tech from foreign countries, as many have argued.
Grusch said going public has made him fear for his life
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN): "Anyone been murdered [to cover up for extraterrestrial technology]?"
Former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch: "I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities." pic.twitter.com/opYxN1b6Ma
— The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2023
Another comment that sparked conversation was Grusch's response to being asked if he knew anyone that "had been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal [extra-terrestrial technology]." Grusch quickly replied, "Yes," before adding, "personally," after a brief pause. When asked in a follow-up question if anyone was murdered to cover it up, Grusch stated that he "directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities." So, like his earlier comment, he does not have first-hand information about the matter, just what others have told him.
Grusch also claimed that he had faced retaliation for going public about UAPs. He explained the situation as "very brutal" and that he was "administratively attacked," which he called "a tool in their toolbox to silence people." He stated that as a result of this, he has feared for his life.
It's unknown what, if anything, will follow this hearing, but if Grusch is found to have lied under oath, that could open him up to charges of perjury.