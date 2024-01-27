5 Tips To Improve Your iPhone Hotspot

In the early days of mobile internet, accidentally turning on the data connection on your mobile phone would lead to a mini-heart attack, especially once you got your bill. However, times have changed, and now almost constant access to the internet is the norm. In fact, according to Statista, 95.8% of users worldwide used their mobile phones to access the internet in Q2 2023.

For this reason, it's unsurprising that many countries are building the infrastructure to support mobile internet connections. For example, Statista shares that 95% of Italian residents can access 5G internet with an average cost of only $0.12 per GB in 2022. Unfortunately, the same study also cites North America as a more expensive region for data connection with the residents of the United States paying $5.62 per GB on average in the same year.

With connectivity being a crucial element to surviving in our modern world, it's unsurprising that mobile internet will be here to stay. Depending on your carrier and how generous you are, you can even share your internet access via a mobile hotspot, which is perfect for road trips, get-togethers, or even trips abroad. So, if you're looking for a way to make your iPhone hotspot faster, here are some tips you can try following.