How To See Who's Connected To Your iPhone's Hotspot

Nothing will change on your iPhone when your hotspot is on, but not in use, and your iPhone will give you a pop-up alert when someone's trying to join your network for the first time. You can share or restrict access from this pop-up, but you must know that devices you allow on your hotspot can connect without permission going forward.

What your iPhone does when someone joins the network will vary depending on the model. If you have an iPhone with the Dynamic Island (iPhone 14 Pro and later), a green chain link (which is the hotspot icon) will appear in the cutout at the top of your screen.

When someone joins the hotspot on iPhones with Face ID (iPhone X to 14), the hotspot icon will appear for a second at the top-left corner of the screen, then merge with the time display and turn it green. As long as your hotspot is in use, the time display will remain green.

On iPhones without Face ID (8 and earlier), you'll see a blue strip at the top of the screen when someone joins your hotspot. You can also check how many connections are on your network from the Control Center (if you run into any issues with yours, here are a few ways to fix the Control Center). Just swipe down from the top-right edge of your screen, then hold down the Cellular Data toggle. You'll see the number of current connections under the Personal Hotspot icon.

Models X and later will not display the number of connections on the home screen, but you can see that info in the Control Center with the same steps described above.