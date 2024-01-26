How To Tell If The Rear Main Seal Is Leaking On Your Car

From engine oil to gas, our vehicles are full of components that need to be carefully maintained and kept in the section of the vehicle where they belong. Leaks, of various sorts, can be very dangerous. This is particularly problematic because it isn't always clear if there's a leak.

In the case of something like brake fluid, a distinctive stain beneath your vehicle can make it all too clear that some precious liquid has escaped (it can be important to change your brake fluid regularly for reasons such as this). This can also be the case if your rear main seal has been compromised. At the same time, though, car maintenance can be a tricky matter, and it's rarely plain and simple like this. Before you know it, you could be driving a vehicle with issues about which you're unaware.

Let's explore the function of the rear main seal, the signs and symptoms of such a leak, and what drivers should do to resolve the issue.