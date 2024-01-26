Why Ford's 24.7 Concepts Were So Ahead Of Their Time (For Better Or Worse)

Cars with connectivity features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or OEM infotainment systems have been the norm for the past decade or so, and you'd have a tough time trying to find any car for sale that doesn't have a huge screen somewhere on the dashboard. Although it may seem like ancient history now, there was a time when a car wasn't as connected to the outside world as it is now.

Ford, however had ideas for a connected commuting experience as far back as the year 2000, with its 24.7 line of concept cars. The 24.7 concepts consisted of a coupe, wagon, and truck and were billed as "ideal transportation for people who are constantly moving, whether they are rushing to the next job site or looking for the second or third party of the night" per a Ford press release from 2000. It was supposed to be the car for everyone.