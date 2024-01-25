iPhone Lost Or Stolen? Don't Fall For These Messages Asking You To Unlock It

Thieves are constantly getting smarter and devising new ways to unlock your iPhone after stealing it. From impersonating Apple to blackmailing you, we discuss what some of these threats look like and why you should never fall for them, no matter how legitimate they seem.

With the massive troves of data — from our private photos and videos to passwords, banking IDs, social security numbers, and other information — on our phones, losing them can be daunting as we risk losing more than just the physical value of the phone — or the sum total of its salvageable parts after being ripped apart. Thieves may not value our private data as much as we do but will hold us for ransom to free up the hardware so it can be resold intact. To these wretches, iPhones appear more lucrative than Android devices, owing to their better resale value, based not only on the iPhone's hardware but also on a sense of superiority associated with blue bubbles in the iMessage app.

iPhones can be trickier for robbers to reclaim because of the safeguards that Apple puts in. Apple's Find My app lets you track a lost or stolen iPhone — even without a SIM card or an internet connection — through a network of Apple devices. You can also mark your device as "Lost," which locks it unless removed from your Apple ID. This requires thieves to force or intimidate you, and here are some examples of how they go about this dirty business.