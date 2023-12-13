iOS 17.3 Beta Brings Stolen Device Protection Feature To iPhones

Apple has released a new feature with the iOS 17.3 developer beta that adds a feature called Stolen Device Protection. It ensures that even if a thief gets a peak at the passcode and sneaks away with your iPhone, they won't be able to do much damage. The feature comes in the wake of an ongoing wave of thefts where pickpockets, armed with knowledge of a stolen iPhone's passcode, quickly lock out the owner's access, change the Apple ID credentials, and steal money from linked wallets and bank accounts.

The Wall Street Journal recently uncovered a prevalent iPhone theft method in which thieves observe victims entering their phone passcodes. Criminals quickly changed the Apple ID, granting them control to deactivate security features like Apple's Activation Lock or Lost Mode. The original owner loses access to their account and iCloud data. Thieves exploit this access for financial gain. One victim lost $10,000 from their bank account, while another victim had $1,500 fraudulently emptied from their Venmo wallet aside from thousands pilfered from their bank account.

Law enforcement officials say they've logged stolen iPhone reports amounting to roughly $300,000 in stolen funds linked to those incidents. This new theft form involves observing passcode entries or luring victims into revealing their passcodes under the guise of social interaction. The victims' stored passwords in Apple's iCloud Keychain exacerbate the situation, allowing thieves to bypass biometric data for banking fraud by receiving two-factor codes on the stolen device and emptying their precious iCloud data.