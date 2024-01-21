Here's What Happened To The Infamous 'Pea Car'

Companies go to great lengths and spend a lot of money on advertising. Virtually nothing is off limits, including the zaniest of promotional gimmickry. In the mid-1930s, long before there was television and the Internet, two food companies decided to create vehicles that could drive around and promote their food items directly to the masses.

The first appeared in 1935 when Planters unveiled the original peanut car (a.k.a. the NUTmobile) and used it to shuttle around its brand salesman. A year later, a 13-foot-long vehicle shaped like a hot dog began appearing in the streets of Chicago in hopes of fostering the sale of "German-style Wieners," and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drove into the public consciousness.

Those promotional efforts were so successful that both have become pop-culture icons and are still winding their way through the streets. There have been other attempts to mimic that popularity, like Hershey's parade-float-looking Kissmobile, The Goldfish Mobile, Red Bull's can-topped MINI Cooper, and of much, much lesser repute, the Birds Eye Pea Car.

If your reaction was something like, "Wait, the what?" you're not alone. In December 2005, a television commercial aired for American frozen food brand Birds Eye. It trumpeted that fresh vegetables kept losing vitamins after getting picked, but Birds Eye veggies didn't because they were frozen to lock in all that goodness.