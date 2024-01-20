How To Add Google Chrome's Dino-Game Widget To Your Android Home Screen

Crafted in 2014, the Chrome Dino game has saved several individuals from having mental breakdowns in the event of sudden internet outages. The offline game pops up automatically whenever you try to use Chrome for web browsing without an internet connection and has incredibly simple mechanics — just smash your spacebar to hurdle over the obstacles and enjoy watching the score explode.

It sounds easy and actually is — but only for the first few seconds. As time passes and the numbers in your score keep piling up, your dino runs faster. Pairing an imminent sense of doom with the variety of obstacles, some of which you need to jump for longer and higher, can prove to be quite the challenge. Since your dino's speed keeps increasing, you must also time your jumps in advance to avoid colliding with any of the cacti or birds in mid-air.

While the game has always been available on all devices running the Chrome browser, you can now summon the paranoid T-Rex at any time on your Android phone, straight from your home screen.