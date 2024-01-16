How To Watch The 2024 Super Bowl Without Cable
The beginning of a new year is a time for many things, such as a renewed drive toward achieving your goals in life and, most of all, the ultimate TV sporting event. Super Bowl LVIII is right around the corner, with this year's festivities to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, home turf of the Raiders. At the time of writing, the teams playing in this year's Superbowl have not yet been determined. However, the current teams in the running include the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As usual, those with cable access will be able to watch the game, along with its usual array of wacky commercials and a half-time show performed by eight-time Grammy winner Usher, on CBS at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on February 11. Additionally, a more family-friendly version of the game broadcast will be shown on Nickelodeon at the same time. If you're one of the many sports fans who have opted to cut the cable since last year's game, don't despair; there are plenty of non-cable options to catch the action.
Where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl
Any streaming service that offers a live channel package, specifically one that includes CBS, will be good to watch Super Bowl LVIII on. The services that include CBS in one or more of their packages include YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. If you have a subscription to any of these services, you'll be able to watch the game live via your home Wi-Fi connection, the same as you would on a regular cable hookup.
For the few individuals with neither cable TV nor the requisite streaming subscriptions, one option for catching the game is going old-school. As with most major networks, CBS operates various local affiliate stations around the United States. If you live in an area with good reception and your local CBS affiliate is broadcasting the game (which it almost definitely will be), you can pick it up using a standard TV antenna hookup. Watching the game this way is completely free, so it's handy if you're strapped for cash.
Once again, Super Bowl LVIII will air on Sunday, February 11, with kickoff set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.