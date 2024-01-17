How To Turn Your Amazon Fire TV Into A Nanny/Pet Cam

If years of kids' movies and cartoons have taught us anything, it's that the moment your pets and small children are outside of your peripheral vision, they will get up to all kinds of shenanigans. In cases where you're in the room with your pets and kids, remedying potentially unsafe behavior is as simple as standing up and walking over to them. However, if your pets are outside or your kids are in another room, you may not be able to react until something has already been knocked over.

The classic solution to this problem is a nanny cam, a standalone digital video camera that sends a dedicated feed to a paired receiver or smartphone. However, nanny cams can cost around $50 a pop or more, which can be annoying for something you won't always use. Luckily, if you happen to be a user of devices in the Amazon framework, including a Ring camera and a Fire TV, you may already have everything you need to set up your own home nanny cam system.