The Extra Benefit Of Connecting Your Amazon Fire TV With An Alexa Smart Speaker

Considering how the Amazon Fire TV already comes with Alexa built-in, pairing an external Alexa smart speaker to your TV might seem like a redundant move. However, there's actually a hidden benefit to doing so. By having a separate speaker, you won't need your remote control to make the most out of your TV. You can simply call Alexa via the smart speaker, and it will immediately do as you please, whether that's opening your favorite streaming app or starting a comedy movie. This setup also means you no longer have to hunt for your remote or put down your popcorn and drink just to control your TV — you can do everything hands-free.

To connect an Alexa smart speaker to your Amazon Fire TV, you first need to make sure that your Fire TV and Alexa-enabled speaker are registered to the same account. Once you confirm that they are, all you need to do is ask Alexa to play a show. It will then ask you whether you want to play it on your Fire TV. Say yes to confirm, and you'll hear a message from the smart speaker telling you that you can now use it for controlling your TV.

If you want to use the Alexa app to connect your speaker and Fire TV, follow these steps: