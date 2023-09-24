If You Have An Amazon Alexa Device, You Need To Check This Security Update List

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you own an Amazon Alexa device like the Amazon Echo and are concerned with malicious actors gaining access to your gaining access to your smart home hub through security vulnerabilities, your worries may not be unwarranted. According to Amazon, security updates on Amazon Alexa products, including the Echo, subwoofers, and switches, are only guaranteed for up to four years after the device is last available on the website. Unfortunately, this means that updated security support doesn't last forever, leaving the old hardware connected to the network at risk.

The constant race between malicious actors and IT security professionals means that software left unattended is at a greater risk of security breaches. This is also true with Amazon devices. Just as recently as May 2023, Amazon faced a complaint from the Federal Trade Commission alleging that the company failed to prevent hackers from gaining access to people's Ring cameras. This complaint resulted in Amazon agreeing to pay $5.8 million in customer refunds.

If you own an Amazon Echo or other Amazon Alexa device and are wondering whether security updates have stopped for it, you're not alone. Luckily, Amazon has published a list of all the devices and expiration dates for the vast array of Amazon Alexa products.