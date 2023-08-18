Top Picks: 5 Hidden Nanny Cameras For Peace Of Mind

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most parents, making sure that their children are safe is the number one priority for them. This is especially true with younger children, who are more prone to accidents, or infants who need to be monitored often. This also makes choosing who will look after your children when you're away stressful, especially if you've never met the nanny before.

While the internet has made it much easier to look up the credentials of potential childcare workers, hidden cameras or nanny cams may also provide additional peace of mind, especially when you hire someone new. Remember that while hidden nanny cameras that record video in your residence are technically legal across the United States, certain states have two-party consent laws, making it illegal to record someone's audio conversation without consent.

In addition to this, many nannies may get upset if you record them without their permission, so it's typically best to have a conversation with them and let them know that they are being recorded. That being said, if you are looking for a reliable and discrete option, these five hidden nanny cameras will help you regain your peace of mind.