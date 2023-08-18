Top Picks: 5 Hidden Nanny Cameras For Peace Of Mind
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For most parents, making sure that their children are safe is the number one priority for them. This is especially true with younger children, who are more prone to accidents, or infants who need to be monitored often. This also makes choosing who will look after your children when you're away stressful, especially if you've never met the nanny before.
While the internet has made it much easier to look up the credentials of potential childcare workers, hidden cameras or nanny cams may also provide additional peace of mind, especially when you hire someone new. Remember that while hidden nanny cameras that record video in your residence are technically legal across the United States, certain states have two-party consent laws, making it illegal to record someone's audio conversation without consent.
In addition to this, many nannies may get upset if you record them without their permission, so it's typically best to have a conversation with them and let them know that they are being recorded. That being said, if you are looking for a reliable and discrete option, these five hidden nanny cameras will help you regain your peace of mind.
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera
The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is one of the most highly-rated indoor security cameras on the market. While it is a wired device, it comes with 1080p full-HD video, the ability to communicate via two-way audio, and one extra feature that makes it especially great for hidden nanny cams. The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera has a privacy shield, an actual piece of plastic that covers the camera lens when you don't need to use it. Unlike other shields, you can control this one via the Arlo app. Available on Amazon for $99.99, it's typically a bit more expensive than other cameras but can be purchased at a discount.
This small camera device can be used discretely but also out in the open, as a mobile device can control the privacy shield. This makes it the perfect blend of a hidden and nanny camera. At 6.3 x 5.04 x 5.12 inches, it's a bit larger than other models on the market but still small enough to be discrete. It also possesses a wide-angle, 130-degree field of view (FOV), enabling users to stream a wider-angle view of their home. Like many cameras, however, the Arlo utilizes cloud storage, and additional features are available via its Arlo Secure subscription program, which starts at $4.99 per month for a single camera.
Blink Mini Indoor Wireless Security Camera
Blink is a trusted home video security provider owned by Amazon. The Blink Indoor 3rd Gen is the latest technology in wireless video security for the company, boasting HD video, a two-year battery life, and the ability to record audio. The device itself is small, measuring 2.8 x 2.8 x 1.2 inches large. It's also wireless, making it easy to place around the house. Available on Amazon for $79.99 per camera, the camera can be purchased alone or in multi-pack bundles of up to five.
This motion-detected camera is super tiny, which makes this a great option for people looking to be discrete. You can purchase multiple cameras and place them around the interior of your home, and with up to 120-degree FOV, you can get pretty decent coverage. Because Amazon owns the company, the cameras also integrate into its voice assistant Amazon Alexa. The main downside to Blink is that you will need a subscription plan, which costs $30 a year for the Blink Basic plan or $100 a year for the Blink Plus subscription plan.
Wyze Cam v3
With two-way audio, motion & sound detection, and night vision in color, the Wyze Cam v3 is another solid contender for one of the best hidden nanny cams on the market. It can record high-definition 1080p full-HD color video with a 130-degree FOV and boasts a slot for local storage via a memory card. That said, cloud storage is an option — plans start at $2.99 per month or $19.99 a year for a single camera. The Wyze Cam is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to stream live video via a smart device.
The main downsides to the Wyze Cam v3 are that it's wired only and is also slightly larger than other hidden nanny cams on the market at 2.51 x 2.24 x 3.93 inches, making it a bit less discrete than other options. As the camera has more than one storage option, this is a good choice if you don't want to connect the camera to your network. Available on Amazon for an affordable cost of $32.25, the Wyze camera is one of the most affordable hidden nanny cams on the market.
Kasa Smart 2K Indoor Home Security Camera
The TP-Link branded Kasa Smart 2K Indoor Home Security Camera model makes for an affordable nanny cam. The Kasa is another relatively small cam, at 2.32 x 1.95 x 3.5 inches. And just like the Wyze Cam, it boasts a slot for onboard SD storage. If you are concerned about your nanny cam being connected to the internet, this is one great option that you can get that has no subscription plan or fees, and the video files are yours to do with how you see fit.
As well as being motion-detection operated, the camera can record audio and has night vision, enabling users to see when it's dark inside the house. This could come in use if you're getting an overnight nanny and are concerned about your child when the lights are out, as you'll be able to see everything regardless of the time of day. One of the main downsides compared to competitors, however, is its 103-degree FOV. The Kasa Smart 2K Indoor Security Camera is available on Amazon for $29.99.
Google Indoor Nest Security Cam 2nd Generation
The Google Nest Cam indoor model is Nest's smaller model, measuring 2.24 x 2.52 x 3.88 inches. With 1080p full-HD video, night vision, and 135-degree FOV, it's a great option for monitoring things happening at the house when you're not there. While the Nest is a bit less discrete than other models because of an LED light on the front of it, it can be remedied easily by covering it with a small piece of tape.
At $99.99 on Amazon, the Google Indoor Nest Security Camera does run a bit more expensive than other indoor cameras on the market. However, it is a Google product, which makes integrating it with Google apps easier. You'll need a cloud subscription to use it as a nanny cam — Nest Aware costs $6 per month or $60 per year.
Ultimately, it's up to you what you're looking for the most in your hidden nanny cam. But no matter what you pick, it's always prudent to prevent issues with your nanny by being open about filming them while they look after the children.