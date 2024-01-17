How To Change Your Ring Doorbell's Sound

In the olden days, if you wanted to replace the chime that your doorbell produced when pressed, you'd need to have a qualified electrician come out to service your home, disconnecting and reconnecting wires for a decent chunk of the afternoon. Hopefully, you really liked whatever chime you picked out, because if you wanted to change it again, that's another electrician visit and another indeterminate service period.

Thankfully, with the advent of digital video doorbells like Ring, we're well past the need for doorbell house calls. With a mounted Ring doorbell, plus a little help from the Ring mobile app, you can change your doorbell chime at a moment's notice with just a few quick taps. Not only that, but you can also customize the other alerts produced by your Ring doorbell, such as the motion detection alert from the camera. If a particular chime just isn't doing it for you, just swap it out.