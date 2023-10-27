How To Make Your Ring Doorbell Play Creepy Sound Effects For Halloween

As the eerie aura of the Halloween season comes closer and closer, chances are you've already got your home adorned with all the creepiest decorations you could find. There's a skull sitting on your kitchen countertop, a layer of cobwebs draping gracefully over the window ledge, and a family of spiders crawling close to the fireplace.

However, even with all the black and orange ornaments, the Halloween vibe just isn't complete without some spooky sounds echoing through your home. Sure, you could always ask Alexa or Google Nest to play some haunting melodies inside the house, but what about outside?

Thankfully, if you have a Ring doorbell, you can extend the spine-chilling vibes of the season to your doorstep. One of the things you likely don't know about the Ring is that during this time of year, it drops a selection of seasonal tones for both your video doorbell and Chime device. If you're looking to amp up the spooky factor at your front door and turn your doorbell into a source of Halloween delight, we'll walk you through the process of how to do so.