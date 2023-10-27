How To Make Your Ring Doorbell Play Creepy Sound Effects For Halloween
As the eerie aura of the Halloween season comes closer and closer, chances are you've already got your home adorned with all the creepiest decorations you could find. There's a skull sitting on your kitchen countertop, a layer of cobwebs draping gracefully over the window ledge, and a family of spiders crawling close to the fireplace.
However, even with all the black and orange ornaments, the Halloween vibe just isn't complete without some spooky sounds echoing through your home. Sure, you could always ask Alexa or Google Nest to play some haunting melodies inside the house, but what about outside?
Thankfully, if you have a Ring doorbell, you can extend the spine-chilling vibes of the season to your doorstep. One of the things you likely don't know about the Ring is that during this time of year, it drops a selection of seasonal tones for both your video doorbell and Chime device. If you're looking to amp up the spooky factor at your front door and turn your doorbell into a source of Halloween delight, we'll walk you through the process of how to do so.
Configure your Ring doorbell for a haunting Halloween
To make your Ring doorbell greet visitors with a spooky Halloween message every time the doorbell is pressed, simply change the device's Quick Reply Message. Here's what you need to do:
- Launch the Ring app on your device. Make sure the app is updated to the latest version.
- Open your doorbell's settings. You can do this from the dashboard (tap on the gear icon in the doorbell's snapshot view), or from the left-hand menu (open the hamburger menu at the top-left, select Devices, and pick your device under Video Doorbells).
- Scroll down to Smart Responses, and tap to open it.
- Enable Quick Replies if you haven't already.
- Open "Response Time" to set the timing for the Halloween greeting. Choose Right away to play the message immediately after the doorbell is pressed or select a delay between two to 20 seconds.
- Go to Quick Reply Message.
- Expand the Halloween option.
- Pick the message you wish to use. There are seven available recordings you can choose from, including options like:
- "Just a minute! Feel free to park your broom."
- "I'll be right there to eat... I mean greet you."
- "Fire burn, cauldron bubble, leave your message on the double."
- After picking your favorite greeting, tap on "Save" at the top-right of the screen.
You can now spook your visitors with an eerie message when they come to your doorstep.
Change your indoor Ring Chime tone for a spookier Halloween
The good thing about Ring is that its Halloween theme isn't limited to the video doorbell Quick Reply Messages. You can bring the Halloween vibe inside the house, too. You simply need to change the tone of your indoor Ring Chime. Follow these steps to do so:
- Open the Ring app on your device. Make sure the app is updated to the latest version.
- On the dashboard, select the hamburger menu located at the top-left corner.
- Go to Devices.
- Under the Chimes section, select the specific device you want to change the tone of.
- Open Audio Settings.
- Tap on Chime Tones.
- Select Doorbell Ring.
- Go to the Chime Tones menu.
- Scroll down until you see "Halloween 2023."
- Pick your spooky sound from the list. You have over ten tones to choose from, such as "Monster," "Bats," and "Creaking door."
- Tap on "Save" at the upper right.
- Exit the Chime Tone and adjust the volume to your preferred level.