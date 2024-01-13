4 Smart Products To Get Started With Home Depot Hubspace
In today's technological world, it's not uncommon to find households with at least one smart device, whether that be smart light bulbs that turn off by voice command or an Alexa in the corner answering questions. However, sometimes, it can be difficult to set up if you're buying smart devices from third parties that come with difficult instructions. That is where Home Depot's Hubspace can help.
Hubspace has made it incredibly easy to connect your smart devices by using the app and a QR code on the device. Simply install the Hubspace app on either Google Play or Apple's App Store, scan the QR code on the device, and follow the rest of the instructions within the app. However, if you are new to the world of smart home devices and Hubspace, which product should you consider purchasing first?
Supported by high reviews from customers who have bought and used Home Depot's smart products, here are four Hubspace-compatible smart devices to get you started. A more detailed explanation of our methodology for how we selected these smart devices can be found at the bottom of the article.
EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent Smart A19 Color Changing Light Bulb
Smart light bulbs are probably one of the most popular devices to start switching your home over to a smart home. They install the same way as a regular light bulb, so no rewiring is needed, like many other must-have smart home devices. The EcoSmart 60-Watt Smart Color Changing Light Bulb is one of the highest-rated bulbs powered by Hubspace. It costs a reasonable price of $10 and has 4.4 out of five stars from over 300 buyers.
This light bulb is 60 watts and 800 lumens, so it is plenty bright enough to light up a room from a ceiling fixture or a lamp on an end table. It even comes with voice control, which can be incredibly convenient if you find yourself walking into a dark room and can't find the light switch. However, even though these light bulbs are shatter-resistant and can be group-controlled, they are for indoor use only.
Commercial Electric 3 Foot 4-Outlet White Surge Protector Smart with USB
If you have multiple items that need to be plugged in within the same area, it may be best to invest in a surge protector extension cord instead of trying to fit them all on a wall outlet. The Commercial Electric 3 Foot 4-Outlet Surge Protector with USB is a great smart device to start with. It only costs $25 and can power or charge up to six devices at a time. The four plug-ins are individually controlled outlets that allow you to turn the power off and on to those devices. You can even set them on a timer if you only need something on during a certain part of the day. Meanwhile, the two 2.4 Amp USBs are always on.
This smart surge protector has a Joules rating of 490, which is a decent amount of protection for your devices. It did get a 4.4 out of five rating from 100 customers — though one person did complain that it couldn't handle her computer and printer at the same time. Keep in mind that this surge protector has a 15 amp maximum current. Anything over that can overload it like any other surge protector, smart or not.
Lauderdale Color Changing LED Outdoor Landscape Path Light
If you have a long pathway or minimal lighting outside when walking from your car to your front door, you may want to invest in pathway lights. There are many types, like solar-controlled and battery-operated, but wouldn't it be cool to use your phone to light up your pathway instead? The Lauderdale Color Changing LED Outdoor Landscape Path Lights have a 4.8 out of five rating with very few negative comments about them. One downside, though, is that one light is $45, and people typically need more than one outside their homes.
These pathway lights come with six white temperature settings ranging from 2,700K to 6,500K. It also has a full spectrum of color options, so you can change the colors depending on the current holiday season or just because you feel like it. It also comes with a 12-inch wire with a quick-connect clip. As stated by the manufacturer, just make sure to use these lights with 12V landscape lighting transformers.
White Cordless Blackout Smart Roller Shade
Imagine waking up and having your shades synchronized to all open at the same time every day. That would be a very cool way to great every morning, and you can with the Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Blackout Smart Roller Shade. The most expensive shade is $194 and comes with a 48-inch width. From there, each size smaller goes down in price. Not many people have reviewed the product, but of the eight that did, each gave these shades a full five stars without a negative thing to say.
These shades can be controlled via voice, remote, or through one of the three platforms — Hubspace, Google, and Alexa. It comes with a rechargeable lithium battery, which uses USB to charge, and each charge can last for hundreds of cycles. The motor is incredibly quiet as well, which is always a plus. As far as how the shades look, they are made of a woven polyester fabric, and according to one reviewer, they are easier to keep clean than standard shades.
Why we chose these Hubspace compatible smart products
These Home Depot smart devices were selected after thorough research of the technology. Additionally, high reviews from consumers who have bought and used the devices were taken into consideration. None of these smart devices have less than four out of five stars, and they are all priced under $200, making them both top-rated and affordable. We also made sure that each item is readily available through Home Depot's website or in stores, so there is no waiting time. We do encourage you to do some extra research to make sure the smart devices you buy will fit your needs.