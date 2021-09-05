Home Depot Hubspace app simplifies the smart home setup process

Hardware store Home Depot has launched Hubspace, a new smart home app that can be used with a variety of connected items to easily bring them together and control them using a phone. Home Depot says its Hubspace product is simple to use, with the key aspect revolving around the scanning of QR codes found on compatible smart home products.

The Hubspace app is free to download from Google Play and the App Store; it can be used with connected products from certain brands that are sold at Home Depot stores, including EcoSmart, Hampton Bay, and Commercial Electric. Products supported by the platform include everything from smart plugs and bulbs to bigger items like ceiling fans.

The Hubspace app is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning it will likely work with a smart speaker you already own. The idea is to simplify the smart home experience by controlling all of your compatible IoT products through the same platform.

According to Home Depot, it designed the app to be ‘intuitive’ and easy enough for anyone to use. Adding new IoT products involves tapping a ‘+’ icon and then scanning the QR code found on the device. Users are then walked through the setup steps, which appear to be a simplified version of manually connecting to your WiFi network and linking the product.

Though these devices are already compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the big benefit here appears to be for consumers who feel timid about setting up their IoT products. By offering an app that works with the various IoT items sold by Home Depot, consumers have a single way to easily scan and connect new home products.