Everything To Know About The 2024 Chevy Montana RS Pickup Truck
Truck buyers in Brazil and Colombia have it good with the 2024 Chevrolet Montana RS, the sportier-looking variant of the bow tie brand's compact pickup truck. The Montana may carry an American name, but you can't buy it yet at your favorite Chevy dealership. GM Authority claims Chevy needs to iron a few creases for the Montana to make it stateside, including crash test certifications, emission concerns, and assembly.
The American compact pickup truck segment has broken ground. The Ford Maverick was a surprise hit, and the Hyundai Santa Cruz makes more sense for buyers who want a rugged family vehicle but don't need the enormous size or mega towing capabilities of a half-ton or midsize truck. Chevy has the Silverado and Colorado but has nothing to contend with Ford, Hyundai, Honda, and soon, Ram.
With base prices starting at under $23,000 (based on current exchange rates), an American-spec Chevy Montana would slot nicely below the Colorado. Adding an RS variant would sweeten the pot.
2024 Chevrolet Montana RS: Sporty compact truck
Chevy's been selling the Montana in Mexico and Latin America since 2003. The first-gen Montana rode on Opel Corsa underpinnings with two doors and a lengthy bed. Depending on the market, the second-gen model debuted in 2011 as the Montana, Tornado, or Utility. However, the third-generation Montana appeared in late 2022 as a proper four-door pickup based on the Chevy Tracker architecture.
But for the 2024 model year, Chevy unleashed the Montana RS for the Brazilian market after making a splash in Colombia. The RS variant sports a six-speed automatic gearbox (the base Montana has a manual stick), custom black and silver wheels, dark-themed exterior trim, and a black mesh front grille. The standard equipment includes comfort-tuned suspension, a JBL audio system with a subwoofer, illuminated door sills, aluminum pedals, and a stainless steel exhaust system.
Meanwhile, it has the same 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine shared with the lineup, capable of outputting 132 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. All Montana's have front-wheel drivetrains with no available AWD. If Chevy is to bring Montana to the United States, it better come with an optional AWD and a more potent engine. Despite having 133 horses, the Chevy Montana takes about 10 seconds to rush from 0-60 mph.