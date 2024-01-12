Everything To Know About The 2024 Chevy Montana RS Pickup Truck

Truck buyers in Brazil and Colombia have it good with the 2024 Chevrolet Montana RS, the sportier-looking variant of the bow tie brand's compact pickup truck. The Montana may carry an American name, but you can't buy it yet at your favorite Chevy dealership. GM Authority claims Chevy needs to iron a few creases for the Montana to make it stateside, including crash test certifications, emission concerns, and assembly.

The American compact pickup truck segment has broken ground. The Ford Maverick was a surprise hit, and the Hyundai Santa Cruz makes more sense for buyers who want a rugged family vehicle but don't need the enormous size or mega towing capabilities of a half-ton or midsize truck. Chevy has the Silverado and Colorado but has nothing to contend with Ford, Hyundai, Honda, and soon, Ram.

With base prices starting at under $23,000 (based on current exchange rates), an American-spec Chevy Montana would slot nicely below the Colorado. Adding an RS variant would sweeten the pot.