Apple's Latest Vision Pro Commercial Is One Big Easter Egg For Longtime iPhone Fans

A day after announcing the availability and pricing details of its first mixed reality headset — the Vision Pro — Apple has also released the first-ever video advertisement for the product. The quirky ad, titled "Get Ready," includes a montage of footage and characters from iconic movies like Iron Man, Up, Ant-Man, and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope wearing things like masks, goggles, and helmets over their faces. The ad culminates with a scene showcasing a person wearing the Apple Vision Pro headset.

While the ad will certainly turn heads, those aware of Apple's long history with consumer electronic products — particularly the iPhone — may observe that this ad and its theme have uncanny similarities with the first-ever ad for the first-generation iPhone.

Unveiled in 2007, the original iPhone's first advertisement shared a comparable thematic approach. In contrast to the Vision Pro ad, which portrays individuals wearing various eyewear and headgear, the iPhone ad showcased characters from renowned Hollywood movies uttering "Hello" while responding to traditional landline phones. The concluding moments of the iPhone ad featured an animated depiction of the first-gen iPhone, accompanied by the words "Hello" and "Coming in June."