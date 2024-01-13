Here's Why Toyota's Off-Roading Ads Have Been Banned In The UK

Every country handles what is and isn't allowed in advertising differently. A quick YouTube search for banned advertisements will net you hours of footage that you'll never believe was even considered for TV. However, in the case of these Toyota ads (one print and one video), the punishment doesn't really seem to fit the crime. To be fair, though, it doesn't seem like there's much of a crime being committed in the first place.

In the U.K., two Toyota ads for the Hilux pickup showing a fleet of the models adventuring across various off-road obstacles were removed from publication. The ads seem pretty harmless on the surface — after all, the Toyota Hilux is a rugged off-road capable truck. The advertisement's slogan was even "Born to Roam." So, it's a bit surprising, then, that the off-road trucks going off-road are the reason these advertisements were banned. No hidden imagery, nothing obscene, and nothing that managed to accidentally slip by the ad creators at Toyota: it's solely the fact that they were off-roading.