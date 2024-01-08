What Sent As SMS Via Server On Android Means (And Why It's No Big Deal)

In the digital age, text messaging has become the preferred method of communication for many. That's in no small part due to the ease with which a text can be sent. However, ease of use aside, navigating the myriad intricacies of texting can be tricky. That's particularly true when users experience an unexpected turn in the process, such as a "Sent as SMS via server" message that has become common for some Android phones.

Many Android users have no doubt been alarmed at receiving that message after pressing the Send button amid a text conversation. If you're among them and are still unsure what "Sent as SMS via server" means, you should know it's not an error message. The tagalong notification arrives as a means of explaining that the text was not sent in a typical fashion for Android's RCS (Rich Communication Service) platform, which routes messages through a server connected to various cellular networks and SMS (Short Message Service) systems to get them where they need to go.

As efficient as the RCS platform can be, it is currently only utilized by Android devices, and since it's a relatively recent innovation, some older Android phones are not equipped with it. That being the case, when an RCS device sends a text to a phone that doesn't use the system, it does so through SMS instead and notifies the sender of the change.