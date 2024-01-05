How To Game Share On PS4: A Step-By-Step Guide

Back in the day, sharing our favorite video game titles with our friends was easy: We lent them a copy of the physical disc or cartridge. While you can still buy hard copies of games, digital versions have become more popular with each passing year. They deliver convenience and almost immediate gratification. There's no longer any need to order a game online and wait for it to be delivered or go to GameStop to buy the latest release. Nowadays, all you have to do is log onto your PS4, go to the PlayStation Store, choose the game you want, wait a few minutes for it to download, and voila, the game is on your TV screen. However, all this convenience has introduced a new dilemma: how to lend these titles to our friends.

Of course, we could all just purchase our own digital copies. However, with the average PS4 title costing an average of $59.99 a pop, for many of us, sharing with friends is a great way to enjoy a variety of titles without breaking the bank. That's where game sharing and Sony's Share Play feature for the PS4 come in, making it possible to share your game library with friends and invite them to play games with you. Game share works on PS5, too, giving players access to a wide range of games. Game sharing on your PS4 is almost like letting a friend borrow a physical copy of your game; it just involves a few more steps to get started.