GameStop Looks Nothing Like It Did 10 Years Ago

The gaming space has always been a unique part of the media world. Consuming digital content through streaming services is the norm these days, but it wasn't always this way. A decade ago, the world was climbing back out of the massive recession spawned by a housing market collapse (via Investopedia) and a fiscal cliff in 2012, according to The Atlantic. The economic and social landscape looked a lot different back then, but some things were kicking into motion that would come to wholly characterize the future.

Netflix experienced a surge in stock valuation moving into 2013, according to Forbes, and by all accounts really hasn't looked back since. Likewise, Spotify launched in the United States in July 2011 (via Fast Company) and has since reduced physical album sales to a mere drizzle.

In hindsight, these changes were inevitable. Yet, gaming is unique in that physical disks carry far more data than audio or video products, and the devices themselves have only recently incorporated the functional storage required to facilitate domination of diskless play.

GameStop reported sales at an all-time high in 2010, according to Forbes, just as streaming services began to command their respective media segments. Yet, GameStop has ostensibly become another casualty of the fast-paced momentum of streaming availability. In May, the company announced that it was launching a crypto wallet (via Yahoo).

Reimagination is part of any brand's journey, but the shift from brick-and-mortar juggernaut to crypto player is particularly fascinating when it comes to GameStop.