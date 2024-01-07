5 Useful Apple Watch Apps For Keeping Up With The News

One of the biggest advantages of having an Apple Watch is the immediacy with which you can receive and check push notifications that you may not see right away if you're not looking at your iPhone. This makes the Apple Watch great for receiving text messages, personal reminders, and notices from smart home devices such as a video doorbell. It's also great for news alerts, which, by their very nature, are often urgent and important. By having a news app on your smartwatch, you can make sure that you'll constantly be in the know when a big story breaks.

News apps on the Apple Watch can also make reading the news easier. While you may not get the same in-depth stories on your watch that you otherwise would from some of the best free news apps for your smartphone, many apps offer a digest of top stories you can easily peruse on your Apple Watch. This will give you a rough idea of current events, with the best apps allowing you to save a story to read on your phone or tablet later, open it on your device automatically, or even let you read the entire story straight from your wrist. Based on (quite literally) hands-on experience, here are five useful Apple Watch apps for keeping up with the news. A more in-depth explanation of how these apps were selected for this list is available at the end of the article.