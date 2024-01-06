What To Do If The Spotify App Keeps Pausing

Before we can fix the problem with your Spotify service, we need to first identify where the problem is actually coming from. After all, while it could be a problem with Spotify specifically, there could also be a problem with the device or devices you're listening to music on. On the Spotify side, the problem may lie in your Spotify account.

You can have Spotify installed on multiple devices at once, but you can only stream music to one device at a time. If another device signed into your account starts playing music, playback automatically stops on the device you're currently using. This can happen, for instance, if you share a Spotify account with your family or friends. If your music is specifically stopping after every song, you might have autoplay disabled on your Spotify app. Speaking of the app, your Spotify app could also be outdated, causing a disconnect with the service's servers, or its cache could be corrupted, causing errors.

On the hardware side, you may have an inconsistent internet connection. As Spotify streams music, if the connection is interrupted or slowed, your music may pause itself to buffer or reconnect. If you're listening with a Bluetooth device like wireless headphones, there could be a hardware glitch sending a pause signal, or an external signal from another device messing with your input.