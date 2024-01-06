The Reason You Can't Buy Makita Tools At Harbor Freight
Even if you don't think you're going to need a tool collection, there comes a time when you might eventually wish you had one. You don't need a lot at first, but you should know a bit about which brand might be best for you according to your needs. Once you do, one of the best places to go to build a tool collection is Harbor Freight.
The retail chain is a favorite of homeowners, both new and seasoned. Not only does Harbor Freight have competitive prices, but it often runs liquidations and parking lot sales to make it easier on the customer. It is not just for everyday use; you can also find tools that might prove essential in an emergency.
Once you become familiar with tool brands beyond Black & Decker and RYOBI, you might notice that Harbor Freight does not carry some of the biggest and most reliable brands. This includes Makita tools.
Here's where you can buy Makita tools
The Makita Corporation was founded in Japan in 1915. It started as a repair company that sold electric motors. It wasn't until 1959 that Makita began manufacturing and selling power tools. By 1970, Makita was fully established in the United States. Over the next five decades, the company would change and grow exponentially, producing all sorts of power tools (both inexpensive and premium) in countries like the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and several countries in Europe.
So, what about Harbor Freight? Unfortunately, Makita doesn't sell its products through the retail chain. The exact reason is unknown, but presumably, one of the two companies doesn't want them there. You can still buy Makita tools through Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, and online stores like Amazon. Granted, even in places where you can buy Makita tools, there are a lot of tools to choose from, even strange ones you might not initially see a use for. You should familiarize yourself with the available tool brands before going on a spending spree.