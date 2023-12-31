Why Netflix Keeps Crashing On Roku (And What You Can Do To Fix It)
The Roku platform is one of the most popular TV interfaces on the market, available both through the company's affordable set-top boxes or built into TVs from companies like TLC and Hisense. It's a simple-to-use platform with Roku's robust streaming app store that includes top services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. However, as with any tech product, errors sometimes occur. Many users have at times reported issues with the Netflix app, such as repeated crashes or freezes.
If your Netflix app keeps crashing on Roku, you may worry you'll never get to see what happens on the next episode of your latest binge-watch. However, most of the time, these issues are relatively easy to solve by following a few simple troubleshooting steps. Here's a comprehensive guide to working it out, so let's walk through why your Netflix app might be crashing and what you can do to get back to catching up on "Stranger Things." And while we're focusing on the Netflix app, these steps should work for any Roku app that's experiencing issues, including other streaming apps like Hulu or Apple TV+.
Reboot your Roku and clear the cache
If Netflix is crashing on your Roku device, there are a couple likely explanations. The first is that something is wrong with the app, such as an error caused by temporary cache files, while the second is that something is wrong with your Roku, most likely on a software level. Therefore, your first line of attack to solve the problem should be to do a simple reboot of your Roku. This will flush the memory and end all active processes, which may resolve the issue causing Netflix to crash.
To reboot your Roku device, use your Roku remote go to Settings, select System, then select System Restart. You'll be prompted to select Restart, then your device will turn off and on again. This can take up to a minute. If that's not possible for some reason, you can also reboot your Roku by unplugging it from power (or unplugging your TV, if you're using a Roku TV), waiting about one minute, then plugging it back in and turning it on with the power button on your remote.
If rebooting doesn't solve the problem, your next step should be to clear the Roku cache. Roku's secret menus will come in handy here, as you can do this with a hidden shortcut using the Roku remote. Navigate to the home screen of your Roku device, then press the following sequence of buttons: Home (x5), Up, Rewind, Fast Forward (x2). The screen will immediately freeze, and after about 30 seconds, your Roku should reboot.
Clear the app cache, check your connection, and update software
If rebooting your Roku device and clearing its cache doesn't solve the issue of Netflix crashing, there are a few other troubleshooting avenues you can pursue: clearing the Netflix app cache, checking your internet connection, and checking for software updates to your Roku.
Clearing the app cache is the first place to start. Apps build up temporary files to speed up performance, but when one of those files contains an error, it can cause problems such as crashing. To clear the Netflix cache, open Settings from the lefthand side of the home screen using your Roku remote. Select System, then select Advanced system settings. Select App, then navigate the following list of apps until you find the Netflix app. Select Clear cache.
If clearing the app cache does not resolve the app crashes, double check that you have a strong internet connection by going to Settings. From there, select Network, then Check connection. If the connection is weak or nonexistent, your problem may be with your router or internet provider rather than Roku or Netflix.
Finally, you can check for updates to your Roku, as these may contain fixes for known issues causing the app crashes. To check for updates, navigate to Settings on your Roku, then select System. From there, select System update, then select Check now. If an update is available, follow any further instructions onscreen to install it.
Uninstall and reinstall the Netflix app
If all of the above solutions have not worked to stop the app crashes you're experiencing with Netflix on your Roku device, the next thing you can try is uninstalling and reinstalling the app. This will ensure that the latest version of the app is installed so that it performs as optimally as possible.
To uninstall the Netflix app, navigate to its app tile on the Roku home screen, then press the asterisk button on your Roku remote. Select Remove app from the following contextual menu, then confirm your choice by selecting Remove from the ensuing confirmation menu. To reinstall Netflix, open the Roku Streaming Store from the list of shortcuts on the left-hand side of the home screen. Select Search, then type "Netflix." Locate the Netflix app from the search results and select it, then select Add app. The app will install, with a progress meter appearing on an overlay menu. Wait for it to finish installing.
After Netflix is reinstalled, you will need to open it from the Roku home screen and sign back into your Netflix account. If the app continues to crash and you've followed all the previous steps in this article, you may need to factory reset your Roku.
Factory reset your Roku
If nothing else works to stop Netflix from crashing, you can try restoring your Roku to factory settings. However, since doing so will mean erasing all the information on your Roku device, only after you've attempted all the prior troubleshooting steps outlined above should you attempt to perform a factory reset. Once you've done so, you'll need to set your Roku up from scratch.
Here's how to factory reset your Roku device. First, Press the Home button on your Roku remote. Select Settings from the menu on the left-hand side of the screen. Select System. Select Advanced system settings. Select Factory reset. Finally, select Factory reset everything and follow any further instructions onscreen.
The reset will take up to several minutes to complete. Afterward, you will need to set it back up and reinstall the Netflix app. If issues still persist, the app crashes are likely to be a hardware issue, and you will need to consider replacing your Roku device.