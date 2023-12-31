Why Netflix Keeps Crashing On Roku (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

If Netflix is crashing on your Roku device, there are a couple likely explanations. The first is that something is wrong with the app, such as an error caused by temporary cache files, while the second is that something is wrong with your Roku, most likely on a software level. Therefore, your first line of attack to solve the problem should be to do a simple reboot of your Roku. This will flush the memory and end all active processes, which may resolve the issue causing Netflix to crash.

To reboot your Roku device, use your Roku remote go to Settings, select System, then select System Restart. You'll be prompted to select Restart, then your device will turn off and on again. This can take up to a minute. If that's not possible for some reason, you can also reboot your Roku by unplugging it from power (or unplugging your TV, if you're using a Roku TV), waiting about one minute, then plugging it back in and turning it on with the power button on your remote.

If rebooting doesn't solve the problem, your next step should be to clear the Roku cache. Roku's secret menus will come in handy here, as you can do this with a hidden shortcut using the Roku remote. Navigate to the home screen of your Roku device, then press the following sequence of buttons: Home (x5), Up, Rewind, Fast Forward (x2). The screen will immediately freeze, and after about 30 seconds, your Roku should reboot.