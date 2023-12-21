How To Access Roku's Secret Menus

Your Roku is a device full of mysteries. Like, why is there a Crackle shortcut on the remote? Is Crackle still a thing? What's going on with the city in the screensaver? Is FEMA going to deal with all that? And whatever happened to Moxkat Grvida (no, seriously, it took hours of digging to find that unlisted video)? While those are all decent questions, the Roku rabbit hole goes even deeper once you find out that there are secret menus buried in the software that will let you see channel info, unlock developer options, take screenshots, and more.

Whether you're running a Roku Streaming Stick or have the platform built into your TV, these hidden options can be useful. Accessing Roku's secret screens is a bit of a laborious process, though: you have to press the buttons on your remote in a specific sequence, a bit like video game cheat codes. Each secret menu has a different code, so do some finger stretches and get ready to memorize some button pressing before venturing forward.

To be frank, most of these secret Roku menus probably won't mean much to the majority of users, as they're meant more for people developing on Roku's software platform. A few of them, however, might have some use. For example, there's one secret menu that lets you disable ads on your home screen.