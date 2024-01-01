These Polaroid Printers Can Turn Your Smartphone Into An Instant Camera

The hearts of professional and amateur photographers alike broke when celebrated photography company Polaroid announced it would no longer produce the instant film that made it a pop culture icon. Though the fateful decision marked the end of an era in the photography realm, Polaroid has since returned to the instant photography conversation by launching a new line of upgraded analog cameras with an old-school appeal. Along with a new series of instant cameras, it has remained relevant by developing devices capable of transforming an everyday smartphone into an instant camera.

Polaroid accomplished that feat by introducing a pair of printers that allow users to print out the hottest shots from their devices when connected through an app. The first of those printers was dubbed the Polaroid Lab and allowed users to make classically framed Polaroid pictures from the digital source. The Lab is sold out on the Polaroid site but can still be purchased for about $109 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the $99.99, pocket-sized Hi-Print lets users turn their favorite pics into stickers with the help of a specially designed film. Here's what you need to know about using Polaroid's cleverly realized printers.