How To Zoom In And Out On Your Browser (Chrome, Safari, And Firefox)

The size of text and images on a web page is very much a personal preference. Most modern-day computing devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, let you zoom in and out of the screen. The easiest way to do this is pinch to zoom. On a touchscreen device, use two fingers to pinch outwards and zoom in or pinch inwards and zoom out. On a laptop, you can pinch to zoom using multi-touch trackpad gestures. Pinch to zoom is convenient if you want to magnify a specific part of a web page, making it easier to read.

However, if you want to adjust the size of text and images on your browser, you'll need to adjust the page zoom. By default, browsers are set to 100% zoom, but you can increase this if you want a close-up view or decrease it if you want everything to appear smaller and fit more content on the page.

Keep in mind that changing browser zoom will also change the layout of a website, displacing text and making images appear out of place. Depending on the browser, you might be able to change the zoom of a particular website or adjust it for all websites. Here's how to do this on Google Chrome, Safari, and Mozilla Firefox.