What Happened To Ride FRSH Air Fresheners From Shark Tank Season 14 ?

Any fan of the reality TV hit "Shark Tank" knows some of the pitch meetings can get a little sticky. That was particularly true during one Season 14 episode when the Ride FRSH team rubbed series regular Mark Cuban the wrong way while pitching their line of high-end air fresheners. Thankfully, fellow investor Barbara Corcoran opted to take the plunge, agreeing to kick owners Donavan and Trey Brown $200,000 in funding for a 20% stake in their fledgling air freshener empire.

The Browns had already found considerable success before their "Shark Tank" pitch, growing Ride FRSH's subscription base to more than 10,000 strong. They'd even worked out licensing deals with the NBA and the producers of "Spongebob Squarepants" so their customers could represent their favorite team or the iconic animated character while freshening up their ride.

The brothers were, however, eager to expand to retail and were seeking an influx of cash to scale up their business and expedite potentially lucrative deals with certain retail chains. It's been over a year since the Ride FRSH team got the thumbs-up from Corcoran on "Shark Tank." But even as Ride FRSH is still a notable player in the air freshener market, it remains unclear how much of a game-changer Corcoran's backing was.