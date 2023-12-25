What Happened To Woosh Air Filter From Shark Tank Season 14?

Former Google product manager Winston Mok enthusiastically greeted the Sharks, wasting no time introducing them to his product—Woosh, a smart air filter that alerts users when it needs changing. To get them on his side of a $5 million valuation, Mok turned to the shock value of a disgusting, dust-covered air filter and launched into selling the smart features built into the Woosh innovative filter.

In the wake of the 2019 California wildfires, Mok's partner expressed concern over the air quality in their home. A self-proclaimed frugal person, instead of buying a purifier, Mok made one out of a box fan and a high-quality filter that cost $25 to ship. Mok was put off by the shipping cost and devised a plan to offer cheaper shipping on filters. From that, Woosh was born.

Before approaching the Sharks, Mok ran a successful Kickstarter campaign, securing $62,817 from 336 backers just two months before appearing on "Shark Tank." While the product was pre-revenue, Mok signed a partnership to have Woosh bundled with Emerson's (later rebranded to Copeland) Sensi smart thermostats.

Was all of this enough to garner an investment from one of the five Sharks? It certainly piqued interest, but not everyone was on board.