3 Ways To Watch NCIS Without A Cable Subscription

Streaming has become a way of life for most of us, making it easy to watch our favorite programming on-demand. So, it comes as no surprise that streaming is one of the best ways to watch NCS without a cable subscription. You only need a compatible device, like a smart TV, smartphone, or Amazon Fire TV stick, to watch NCIS on a streaming platform.

If you're a diehard fan and want to watch the original NCIS from beginning to end, subscribing to Paramount+ is your best bet. Paramount+ has all 20 seasons; in contrast, you can only watch the first 15 seasons on Netflix, and nobody knows if or when they'll get the rest. Since Paramount+ includes live streaming of local CBS stations in many markets, you can also watch NCIS live, which will come in handy for those wanting to watch season 21 as it airs beginning on February 12, 2024.

While Paramount+ is the best streaming service for watching NCIS, you can also watch the popular series on Netflix, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV without a cable subscription; just keep in mind that the catalog won't be as extensive as what you'll find on Paramount+ and the viewing options will be limited based on the service you choose. For example, with Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV, you'll be using the service to watch NCIS as it airs live on CBS.