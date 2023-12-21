How The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4's Range Compares To Other Electric SUVs
The 2023 VW ID.4 may not be as quick as a Tesla Model Y and not as revolutionary-styled as the Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, it has much going for it in space, technology, and pricing. The ID.4 is marginally smaller than VW's Tiguan, but it offers room for five with room to spare for up to 64.2 cubic feet of cargo with the middle row folded down.
Meanwhile, all VW ID.4 variants have DC fast-charging capabilities, a digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and VW's IQ. Drive advanced driving assistance that packages a bunch of safety nets like blind-spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and more.
The Volkswagen ID.4's primary weakness is its range numbers. The base ID.4 Standard trim has a 62 kWh battery and a single electric motor to deliver 209 miles of range for under $41,000. Other variants have a larger 82 kWh battery and available AWD with an extra front motor and about 275 miles of range, depending on the configuration. The range figures are acceptable yet fall short of the competition.
2023 VW ID.4 range: Good but no cigar
The VW ID.4 offers decent range numbers for the price, but its rivals could go further on a single full charge. For instance, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD delivers 247 miles of range, while the Mach-E Premium with RWD and an extended range battery is good for 303 miles before recharging. Meanwhile, the Kia EV6 Wind RWD achieves 310 miles of range, dropping to 282 miles for the dual-motor AWD variant.
The Tesla Model Y has long been the standard for long-range electric midsize SUVs, but the competition is catching up. The base Model Y RWD delivers an EPA-estimated 260 miles, while a dual-motor long-range model achieves up to 330 miles. On the other hand, the value-packed Chevy Bolt EUV has a 65 kWh battery, a single front-mounted electric motor, and up to 247 miles of range.
Volkswagen is fully aware of the ID.4's predicament against its nearest foes, so it rolled out a comprehensive set of updates to address its shortcomings. All VW ID.4s get a horsepower and range bump for the 2024 model year, with the RWD model getting a 282-horsepower electric motor (a considerable jump from the previous 201 horsepower) and 330 horsepower for AWD variants. Moreover, VW claims the range numbers rise from 263 to 291 miles, helping close the gap against Teslas, Chevys, Kias, and Ford Mustang EVs.