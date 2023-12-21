How The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4's Range Compares To Other Electric SUVs

The 2023 VW ID.4 may not be as quick as a Tesla Model Y and not as revolutionary-styled as the Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, it has much going for it in space, technology, and pricing. The ID.4 is marginally smaller than VW's Tiguan, but it offers room for five with room to spare for up to 64.2 cubic feet of cargo with the middle row folded down.

Meanwhile, all VW ID.4 variants have DC fast-charging capabilities, a digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and VW's IQ. Drive advanced driving assistance that packages a bunch of safety nets like blind-spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and more.

Volkswagen

The Volkswagen ID.4's primary weakness is its range numbers. The base ID.4 Standard trim has a 62 kWh battery and a single electric motor to deliver 209 miles of range for under $41,000. Other variants have a larger 82 kWh battery and available AWD with an extra front motor and about 275 miles of range, depending on the configuration. The range figures are acceptable yet fall short of the competition.