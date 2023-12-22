10 Classic Muscle Cars That Were Never Sold In America

Muscle cars are among the most sought-after classics in America, with the rarest and most pristine examples fetching millions of dollars at auction. However, actually defining what qualifies as a muscle car is not as easy as it might seem to be at first. Even dictionaries give conflicting definitions — some claim muscle cars have to be American and only feature two doors, while others refer to vehicles made in the '60s that took inspiration from racing designs.

There's an argument to be made that none of those definitions accurately reflect the term, as alongside America, countries like Australia and South Africa had vibrant muscle car scenes for decades, churning out local specials in the same vein as their American counterparts — sometimes even long after America's muscle car scene began to wane.

While some purists out there will argue that muscle cars always have to be American, we've rounded up 10 classics from around the world that prove otherwise. Each one never made it to U.S. shores, but all remain highly sought-after in their respective home countries, with the most valuable even reaching seven figures at auction.