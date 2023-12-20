Nearly 50% Of All Buick's Dealerships Are Gone After Pushing Back Against Electric Cars

Last year, Buick announced that its lineup will be 100% electric by 2030. Naturally, that kind of overhaul would include sweeping changes to its dealership network. According to a report by CNBC, about half of Buick's 2,000 dealerships in the United States aren't happy with GM's push towards electric vehicles and have taken a buyout.

Time will tell whether or not Buick's commitment to go all-electric will result in the brand shooting itself in the foot. One may notice that as of now, at the end of 2023, Buick does not offer any electric cars in its lineup, with the entirety of Buick's footprint in the United States consisting of four SUVs. Only two of those SUVs, the 2024 Encore and the new 2024 Envista, even feature Buick's new branding or design language.

The upcoming launch of the Buick Electra line of EVs might help matters a little bit, but the brand has a significant amount of work to do before 2030.