Bombshell Investigation Claims Tesla Knew About Serious Car Defects For Years

Over the past couple of years, Tesla has courted a lot of heat over its Autopilot tech that has been involved in multiple fatal crashes, tall promises that even include a staged promotional video, coming up short on shipment promises, rigging the in-car range estimation system, and an insurance claim pipeline that is not particularly consumer friendly. Now, a comprehensive Reuters investigation, based on interviews with Tesla owners and company insiders, claims that the issues run much deeper. The overarching conclusion of the investigation is that Tesla knew about a bunch of mechanical issues and part quality problems for years, but instead of proactively fixing them, the company tried to blame drivers and charged them fat bills for repairs and servicing.

The report notes that "tens of thousands of Tesla owners" have had to bear the brunt of "premature failures of suspension or steering parts." Notably, Tesla made corrections selectively for some of the issues under pressure from regulatory authorities in some regions but didn't extend the same courtesy to owners in the U.S., where customers had to pay fat wads of cash from their own pockets, which could be up to $14,000 in cases related to suspension and steering-related issues.

Tesla's engineers reportedly logged these "flaws" and "failures," simultaneously analyzing data from car diagnostic systems and repair processes. However, the company allegedly took a questionable route instead of fixing them with proper disclosure. According to the report, internal documents sent to Tesla engineers globally instructed them to "tell consumers that broken parts on their cars were not faulty."