From SUV To Stretch: Inside Toyota's Unusual RAV4 Limo Project

Sometimes, the best inventions arise to serve a practical need and exploit a gap in the market. Left-handed scissors, for instance, which were introduced in 1967. Other times, creative souls devise strange and brilliant new things simply because they can. Did the world need a Toyota SUV/limo blend? Perhaps not, but it's certainly welcome.

Toyota's Takoaoka factory is home to a lot of hard-working factory employees. How does its talented staff spend their downtime? Well, that varies, but a substantial amount was spent at the factory developing a vehicle far from Toyota's conventional output.

Autophiles may think they've seen everything and admired even the most limited edition vehicle models manufacturers have devised. This RAV4 limo, however, is something entirely different. This build, as unique as the car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, seems to have been developed for fun rather than a classic heartwarming family movie, but it's just as intriguing.

Let's take a closer look at how this hybrid vehicle was made, why it even happened in the first place, and how long the enterprise took.