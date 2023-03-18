Whatever Happened To The One-Of-A-Kind Car From Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?

When one thinks of British author Ian Flemming, what immediately comes to mind is his series of novels from the 1950s and 1960s featuring the suave super-spy James Bond, code number 007. But Flemming was also an avid petrolhead and his writing typically placed Bond behind the wheel of an anglophile Bentley or Aston Martin. As Flemming's catalog was transformed into a successful film franchise over the following decades, Bond's choice of wheels received a contemporary refresh that included a Toyota 2000 GT, a Lotus Esprit, a BMW Z8, and even a Ford Mustang Mach I.

As a youth, Flemming had admired a series of aircraft engine-powered race cars owned by Count Louis Zborowski, a British engineer, in the 1920s. The eclectic race cars, riding on a Mercedes chassis, shared the nickname "Chitty Bang Bang," reportedly because of the unique sound of their aircraft engines. So when the author penned his first and only children's book in 1964, it naturally revolved around a fictionalized version of Zborowski's race cars, with the name appended slightly to "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was even more fantastical than the real-life oddball racers that inspired it, including the ability to perform extraordinary feats such as floating and flying. When the book was adapted into a feature-length film in 1968 by author Roald Dahl of "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" fame, the production crew faced the heady task of bringing the fictional flying, floating car to life.