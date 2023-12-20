This TSA-Approved Fingerprint Lock Opens With A Tap And Is 25% Off
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Make accessing locked items easier. This TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA-Approved Lock PL 16 is on sale for just $44.99 (reg. $59) for a limited time only.
There are many reasons why you might want a reliable and affordable lock that's small enough to carry around and use when securing things like luggage, backpacks, lockers, and more. The one thing that stinks about locks is you typically need to keep track of a key or remember a combination. This option flips the script. The TOKK Fingerprint TSA-Approved Lock PL 16 is on sale for just $44.99 (reg. $59) for a limited time only.
You only need one finger to open this lock
In addition to making opening your lock as convenient as ever, this discounted lock also comes with advanced security. The first thing is, obviously, nobody has your fingerprint, so you're safe there. It also comes designed with sturdy anti-theft construction and a long standby time of up to three months. For convenience, you can unlock it with a single touch, and the lock's 360-degree sensor means you can touch it on any side to activate it.
A lock this small and convenient has the potential to help travelers out, so it helps to know that it comes completely TSA-approved.
Get this TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16 on sale for just $44.99 (reg. $59) for a limited time only.
Prices subject to change.