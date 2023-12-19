Maintenance Tips To Help Increase The Longevity Of Your Honda Civic

Japanese car brands have been a force to be reckoned with on the world automotive stage thanks to their reliability. Honda is one such brand that has embraced this philosophy of consistency, placing it at the top of the list of the most reliable car brands ever. Regardless, few cars in Honda's lineup embody reliability more than the Honda Civic. Historically, a Honda Civic could reach (or even surpass) 200,000 miles and 20 years before giving up or needing serious repairs, and many of its model years have scored well for safety, practicality, and reliability.

However, while reliable cars are built with the expectation of abuse, only a well-maintained Honda Civic will get you to that 200,000-mile mark. A regular, timely maintenance schedule and good driving habits are the best ways to have a Civic you can pass down to another generation.

We've compiled some important tips you should use to increase the longevity of your car. Most of the tips here can also be applied to other vehicles, but we added a few Civic-specific tidbits you may want to consider if you're a Honda driver.