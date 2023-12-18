Here's How Long A Nissan Leaf Battery Will Last Before It Needs To Be Replaced

Being one of the first modern EVs to hit the market in 2010, the Nissan Leaf is best known for its compact stature and affordable price tag. Despite its shorter range and a 50 kW DC fast-charging cap, the Nissan Leaf has proven to be a decent buy for those looking for a sub-$20k electric vehicle. The 2024 Leaf comes in two models, both of which sport a smart infotainment system and several safety features, including pedestrian detection, lane assist, collision warnings, and automatic emergency braking.

Like most EVs, though, one of the most prominent concerns users have is the life of the battery that powers the entire vehicle. Not only are EVs traditionally pricier than gas cars, but the cost of replacing their batteries might surprise most first-time buyers. The Nissan Leaf is no exception to the science behind battery degradation, but when should you really worry about getting its battery replaced?

Short answer — probably long enough that you might end up being in the market for a new car altogether. However, as is the case with battery technology, the answer isn't always as simple as a fixed number.