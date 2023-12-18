Here's How Long A Nissan Leaf Battery Will Last Before It Needs To Be Replaced
Being one of the first modern EVs to hit the market in 2010, the Nissan Leaf is best known for its compact stature and affordable price tag. Despite its shorter range and a 50 kW DC fast-charging cap, the Nissan Leaf has proven to be a decent buy for those looking for a sub-$20k electric vehicle. The 2024 Leaf comes in two models, both of which sport a smart infotainment system and several safety features, including pedestrian detection, lane assist, collision warnings, and automatic emergency braking.
Like most EVs, though, one of the most prominent concerns users have is the life of the battery that powers the entire vehicle. Not only are EVs traditionally pricier than gas cars, but the cost of replacing their batteries might surprise most first-time buyers. The Nissan Leaf is no exception to the science behind battery degradation, but when should you really worry about getting its battery replaced?
Short answer — probably long enough that you might end up being in the market for a new car altogether. However, as is the case with battery technology, the answer isn't always as simple as a fixed number.
Charging Through Time: Factors Affecting Your Leaf Battery's Lifespan
Several factors can either extend or shorten the lifespan of a lithium-ion battery. Variables include your charging habits, climate conditions, driving style, and vehicle usage — this means there is no exact figure set in stone for when you might need a battery replacement.
Frequently charging your EV to 100% promotes faster battery degradation. A way to preserve a healthy battery lifespan is to maintain your car's charge between 20% to 80%. As reported by CleanTechnica, earlier models of the Nissan Leaf were susceptible to poor battery performance in hot temperatures as a consequence of only being air-cooled. However, newer versions of the EV sporting redesigned batteries have since tackled this issue.
Your driving style also plays a pivotal role in your car's battery life. Aggressive acceleration and deceleration cause a deeper dent in your range, which accumulates over time, hurting the overall lifespan of your EV's battery. The Nissan Leaf is best suited for shorter drives in the city, grocery runs, and everyday commutes. Thus, driving it at a consistent pace will push the need for a battery replacement even further.
Replacing Your Nissan Leaf Battery
To answer the burning question, on average, a Nissan Leaf's battery lasts about ten years. EV batteries don't last forever, and those seeking optimal range and efficiency should get their vehicle periodically serviced. Nissan advertises 149 to 212 EPA-estimated miles per charge on the new 40 and 60 kWh Leaf models, respectively. Depending on your Leaf's model, Nissan's warranty program might get you a free battery replacement in case of abnormally poor performance, provided your car has under 100,000 miles covered and is less than eight years old.
For everyone else, breathing new life in your Nissan Leaf is not an affordable ordeal. According to Find My Electric, the cost of replacing a 2024 Nissan Leaf battery could run anywhere between $4,500 and $16,000, including labor. Ensuring optimal driving conditions and maintaining healthy charging habits will secure you nearly a decade's worth of use out of your Nissan Leaf's battery — outlasting most of the other components of your vehicle.